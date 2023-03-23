Veterans Memorial's senior defensive line signs National Letter of Intent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was college signing day for a few football players in the coastal bend including one of the best defensive line units in Corpus Christi. Veterans Memorial celebrated three of their five linemen on Wednesday, Josiah Lewis inked his commitment with Texas A&M-Kingsville and the Frayre twins, Jaredh and Joshua, will play at Sam Houston State University.

Joshua Frayre ended his senior season with 80 tackles, 13 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.

"Man it's an incredible feeling to be honest," Joshua Frayre said. "We've dreamed of this since we were little kids and it's all happening now."

His twin brother Jaredh tallied 54 tackles 5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.

"Like he said we've been working towards this since we are little kids for this moment, and now that we've signed together it's just like no other feeling," Jaredh Frayre said. "I can't wait to get up there with him."

Defensive end and new Javelinas, Josiah Lewis, recorded 35 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble during his senior year.

"The best part about playing college football close to home is I'm still home. I still get to see friends and family," Lewis said. "I still get to come back. See all these familiar faces and just be here."