Veterans Memorial's Jordan Garza hits 2-run homer, Eagles hold off Alice 3-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles held off the Alice Coyotes 3-1 in their UIL District 29-5A matchup on Monday.

Jordan Garza led the Eagles with a 2-run homer in the sixth inning. The catcher went 2-for-3 at the plate. Just as impressive, the triple play MJ Vela made late in the game.

Zach Hampton started the game on the bump. He allowed 4 hits and 1 run over 7 innings while striking out 7 batters and walking 1.