Veterans Memorial's Jordan Garza hits 2-run homer, Eagles hold off Alice 3-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles held off the Alice Coyotes 3-1 in their UIL District 29-5A matchup on Monday.
Jordan Garza led the Eagles with a 2-run homer in the sixth inning. The catcher went 2-for-3 at the plate. Just as impressive, the triple play MJ Vela made late in the game.
Zach Hampton started the game on the bump. He allowed 4 hits and 1 run over 7 innings while striking out 7 batters and walking 1.
UIL District 29-5A Records
CC Veterans 9-1
Gregory Portland 7-2
Ray 6-3
Flour Bluff 5-4
Alice 5-4
Moody 3-5
Carroll 3-6
King 2-7
Miller 0-8