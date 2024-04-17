Veterans Memorial's Garza threw no-hitter, Carroll shakes up UIL district 29-5A south

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL district 29-5A south zone meetings end later this week. The winner will face the north, champion Ray Texans who are (6-1) in zone play. Veterans Memorial earned a much needed shutout 2-0 victory over Flour Bluff and King fell to Carroll 3-1, shaking up the standings.

Veterans Memorial starting pitcher Jordan Garza earned the win, dealing 13 strikeouts while only walking 3 batters in a no-hitter. Eagles' batter Damon Hernandez put Veterans Memorial on the board in the third inning on an RBI single.

The Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Memorial series continues on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cabaniss Complex.

At Cabaniss Field, the Carroll Tigers got on the board early and held their lead. Matthew Rodriguez's single in the third added the second run for Carroll. Despite falling to the Tigers, Carroll pitcher Drew Garcia found success on the bump striking out 11 batters, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs over 6 innings while walking 1 batter.

The Carroll vs. King series continues on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Cabaniss Complex.