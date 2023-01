Posted at 10:03 PM, Jan 15, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial wins UIL 5A district double-header sweep over Flour Bluff. The Eagles' boys (17-9, 3-0) won 75-58 and the Lady Eagles (21-8, 7-0) defeated the Lady Hornets 55-47. For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.