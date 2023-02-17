Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Veterans Memorial wins UIL 5A Area matchup

Veterans Memorial wins UIL 5A Area matchup
Veterans Memorial wins UIL 5A Area matchup
Posted at 11:13 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 00:13:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles advance to the UIL regional quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive season with a 69-39 victory over McAllen Memorial Thursday night. Five Lady Eagles finished the UIL 5A Area game in double-figures.

Up next, Veterans Memorial will play the winner of Cigarroa and Rowe.

VETERANS MEMORIAL POINTS
Adelynn Lopez - 13
Ella Ortiz - 12
Tatiana Mosley - 11
Mia De La Pena - 10
Deshyria Brown - 10
Ashylnn Perez - 6
Kayla Chavez - 2
Yazmine Rodriguez - 2
Alexis Morris - 2
Cadence Gosson - 1

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Black History Month