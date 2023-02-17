Veterans Memorial wins UIL 5A Area matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles advance to the UIL regional quarterfinals for the seventh consecutive season with a 69-39 victory over McAllen Memorial Thursday night. Five Lady Eagles finished the UIL 5A Area game in double-figures.
Up next, Veterans Memorial will play the winner of Cigarroa and Rowe.
VETERANS MEMORIAL POINTS
Adelynn Lopez - 13
Ella Ortiz - 12
Tatiana Mosley - 11
Mia De La Pena - 10
Deshyria Brown - 10
Ashylnn Perez - 6
Kayla Chavez - 2
Yazmine Rodriguez - 2
Alexis Morris - 2
Cadence Gosson - 1