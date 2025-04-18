Veterans Memorial wins third consecutive UIL District 29-5A championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5A No. 7 Veterans Memorial Eagles have won the UIL District 29-5A championship for the third season in-a-row. Adding to their outstanding record, the Eagles shutout Carroll on Thursday 8-0.

The Eagles scored 5 of their runs in the third inning. Jon Reyes hit a 2 RBI single, DJ Garcia and Jr Gonzalez added an RBI single and Garcia scored on a sac fly by their nine-hole hitter Julian Colsa.

Jordan Garza earned the win on the mound for Veterans Memorial. He surrendered only 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7 in a complete 7-inning game.