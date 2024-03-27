Veterans Memorial wins in 12 innings, 6-3 over 5A No. 25 Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles and No. 25 Carroll Lady Tigers put on a show in their first of two meetings in UIL 5A district 29 south zone. Veterans Memorial won 6-3 in 12 innings.

The Lady Eagles got off to a hot start with a singles from Alyssa Burdge and Jolie Elizalde and a ground out by Emille Holmes. All scoring runs in the first inning for a 3-0 lead.

Carroll tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a triple by Kiley Flores and single from Talina Valdez.

No team scored after that until the twelfth inning when Lady Eagles freshman Parker Malone hit a 2 RBI double.

Veterans Memorial pitcher Meredith Cavazos earned the win. She went the distance, allowing 11 hits and 3 runs while striking out 6 and walking 2 batters.