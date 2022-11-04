Watch Now
Veterans Memorial wins Game Night South Texas and district title

Posted at 11:44 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 00:45:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Veterans Memorial Eagles end the regular season (8-2, 7-0) with a 51-7 win over the King Mustangs. That clinched sole ownership of the UIL 5A-DI District 14 title for the Eagles.

Veterans Memorial scored early and fast taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two rushing touchdowns, one each by Elijah Durrette and Jaiden Castaneda. Plus, a 38-yard throw and catch touchdown from Durrette to Luke Johnson.

The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Luke Moya scampered up the middle for a 40-yard score and Bubby Campbell caught a 9-yard toe-drag touchdown catch making it 34-0.

Veterans Memorial will play the first round of playoffs at home. Opponent, date and time to be decided.

