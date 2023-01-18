Veterans Memorial wins double-header against Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial boys and girls high school basketball is undefeated in UIL 5A district 29. The Lady Eagles are now (21-8, 7-0) and the boys are (18-9, 4-0) after defeating Moody on Tuesday. The boys won 98-66 and the girls topped Moody 81-56.
GIRLS POINTS
Veterans Memorial
Mia DeLaPena - 6
Ella Ortiz - 11
Adelynn Lopez - 13
Kayla Chavez - 2
Ashlynn Perez - 6
Cadence Gosson - 4
Alexis Morris - 10
Tatiana Mosley - 16
Deshyria Brown - 9
Yazmine Rodriguez - 4
Moody
Mesicha Coleman - 18
Mia Galindo - 6
Kiyah Taylor - 2
Ianna Salazar - 15
Alyssa Lowe - 1
Nailea Carreno - 12
Journee Williams - 2
BOYS POINTS
Veterans Memorial
Z. Vasquez - 1
C. Sabsook - 3
Q. Lewis - 6
Billy White III - 6
C. Greenwood - 4
Z. Bliss - 2
A. Garcia - 4
D. Cochran - 2
J. Heard - 12
S. Mondragon - 9
C.J. Vela - 12
Moody
Hezekiah Johnson - 12
Aaron Coronado - 2
Isaiah Edmonds - 11
Jon-Michael Ortega - 2
Damian Zapata - 20
Quatro Guevara - 19