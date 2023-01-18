Veterans Memorial wins double-header against Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial boys and girls high school basketball is undefeated in UIL 5A district 29. The Lady Eagles are now (21-8, 7-0) and the boys are (18-9, 4-0) after defeating Moody on Tuesday. The boys won 98-66 and the girls topped Moody 81-56.

GIRLS POINTS

Veterans Memorial

Mia DeLaPena - 6

Ella Ortiz - 11

Adelynn Lopez - 13

Kayla Chavez - 2

Ashlynn Perez - 6

Cadence Gosson - 4

Alexis Morris - 10

Tatiana Mosley - 16

Deshyria Brown - 9

Yazmine Rodriguez - 4

Moody

Mesicha Coleman - 18

Mia Galindo - 6

Kiyah Taylor - 2

Ianna Salazar - 15

Alyssa Lowe - 1

Nailea Carreno - 12

Journee Williams - 2

BOYS POINTS

Veterans Memorial

Z. Vasquez - 1

C. Sabsook - 3

Q. Lewis - 6

Billy White III - 6

C. Greenwood - 4

Z. Bliss - 2

A. Garcia - 4

D. Cochran - 2

J. Heard - 12

S. Mondragon - 9

C.J. Vela - 12

Moody

Hezekiah Johnson - 12

Aaron Coronado - 2

Isaiah Edmonds - 11

Jon-Michael Ortega - 2

Damian Zapata - 20

Quatro Guevara - 19