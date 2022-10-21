Veterans Memorial upsets Miller in Game Night South Texas comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Veterans Memorial Eagles (6-2, 5-0) overcame an 11-point deficit late in the fourth quarter defeating Miller (7-1, 4-1) 38-34 in our Game Night South Texas matchup.
The Eagles were down 28-23 with 5:59 left in the game when Jaiden Castaneda scored his first touchdown of the game. Castaneda would later catch the game winner from Elijah Durrette with 1:05 left.
AMAZING 38-34 comeback victory by @VMHSEagles! Head Coach Ben Bitner was very proud of his Eagles full-game performance. Check out the game-winning TD from @ElijahDurrette to @JaidenCastaneda! #KRIS6Sports @KRIS6sports
📹: @PJohnstone_ pic.twitter.com/Fe0vC2M7i5
— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) October 21, 2022
NEVER GIVE UP! High snap to @MillerBucNation QB @JaedynBrown0, but he stays composed and still throws the ball for a touchdown to @jayden_moreno2! Miller lost 38-34 to Veterans Memorial, but GREAT play! Come on @SportsCenter! #SCTop10 #KRIS6Sports @KRIS6sports
📹: @PJohnstone_ pic.twitter.com/aF4r06QZ51
— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) October 21, 2022