Veterans Memorial upsets Miller in Game Night South Texas comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Veterans Memorial Eagles (6-2, 5-0) overcame an 11-point deficit late in the fourth quarter defeating Miller (7-1, 4-1) 38-34 in our Game Night South Texas matchup.

The Eagles were down 28-23 with 5:59 left in the game when Jaiden Castaneda scored his first touchdown of the game. Castaneda would later catch the game winner from Elijah Durrette with 1:05 left.