The UIL 5A No. 19 Flour Bluff Lady Hornets earned their revenge on Tuesday after taking down the No. 14 Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles 51-36. Now the two teams are tied for the district 29 south zone lead. FB sophomore Maggie Croft led the Hornets with 22 points.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles earned another win over Flour Bluff in high school boys basketball. It was much closer this time, the Eagles winning 61-59. That win secures Veterans Memorial the UIL 5A district 29 south zone title.