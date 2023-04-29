Veterans Memorial ties up UIL District 29-5A championship series against Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 14 Veterans Memorial Eagles force a rubber match in their UIL district 29-5A championship series against No. 1 Ray after winning game two 5-1 at the Cabaniss complex on Friday.

Veterans Memorial tied up the game in the fourth frame when Alejandro Guerrero hit a sac fly RBI. Then Eagles' D.J. Garcia hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to steal the lead 2-1.

The Eagles pulled away in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Luke Moya and Aiden Scott and a double by Homar Barrera. The Eagles racked up 14 hits in the game. Zach Garcia led Veterans Memorial going 3-for-4 at the plate.

"You know when you get run support from the No. 1 team in the state or No. 2 it's always great to pitch with the lead," Garcia said. "Once I hit that single I knew that our energy was going to be up and everybody else just came by and did their job."

Garcia, a Veterans Memorial sophomore, also earned the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run while striking out 4 batters.

Game 3 of the Ray and Veterans Memorial series is still scheduled to start at 1:00pm at Cabaniss Baseball Stadium. Ray is home team.

Due to bad weather on Friday night, the remainder of the game between GP and King High School which stopped in the bottom of the 4th inning, will resume play on Saturday, April 29 at 11:00am at Cabaniss Baseball Stadium. If there is a game 3, it will be played in Gregory Portland but the start time will now be at 2:00pm.

Game 3 of the Carroll and Victoria East series is still scheduled to start at 3:30pm at Cabaniss Baseball Stadium. Carroll is home team.