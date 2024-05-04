Veterans Memorial sweeps Laredo Martin; only CCISD baseball team advancing to second round

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are moving on to the second round of UIL 5A playoffs after sweeping Laredo Martin. Game two ended 14-2. Way different than game one when the Eagles battled through 12 innings to win 5-0.

In game two, the Eagles pulled ahead quickly in the first inning scoring 5 runs on 5 hits to take a 5-1 lead. Ryan Morgan hit a 2 RBI double in the frame. Veterans Memorial totaled 16 hits in the game.

Jordan Garza earned the win allowing only 3 hits and 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 5 batters and walking 2.

Up next, Veterans Memorial will play the winner of Porter and McAllen Memorial.