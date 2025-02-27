Veterans Memorial stretches for success, (38-0) going into Regional Final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball is headed to the UIL 5A-DI Regional Final with a (38-0) perfect record on Friday. After 38 games an athlete's body can get pretty tired, and that's why the Eagles went to the Stretch Zone in preparation for the fourth round of playoffs.

"During this point of the season we've played 38 games so far, so it's like we need to keep our bodies and all as healthy as possible," said Eagles senior guard Zach Hampton. "This is a big deal trying to get everyone on the right track to try to go win a state championship."

The Eagles program is one win away from advancing to the state semifinals for the first and only other time since 2017. In all divisions, Veterans Memorial is 1 of 2 Texas teams still undefeated with a week and a half left to play.

"It's a lot on our bodies, so recovery is what we really focus on," said Veterans Memorial junior Sean Mondragon. "We take like ice baths 6-7 minutes. Stretch Zone this actually really did help. I do recommend it, so recovery is a big part."

5A No. 1 Veterans Memorial will face Leander Glenn in the Regional Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Floresville High School.

Coastal Bend's other playoff survivor, Port Aransas, will battle Hearne in the 2A-DI Regional Final on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Seguin.