Veterans Memorial starts Mira's Bayfront Bash 2-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles are 2-0 for the day 1 of the Mira's Sports and More high school softball Bayfront Bash in the Coastal Bend. The Lady Eagles started the day with a 4-0 shutout against Alamo Heights.

Maddie Aguilar allowed zero runs in the pitcher's circle and allowed two hits over six innings. She also delivered five strikeouts and walked one batter. Jada Zepeda led Veterans Memorial at the plate going 2-for-4. The Lady Eagles didn't commit a single error in the field.

For day 1 scores and schedule changes click here on Mira's Sports and More. Scan the QR code to have the most up to date information. There have been some game changes for Saturday games, so double-check the schedule and share the code. QR codes are posted at every field.