Veterans Memorial softball opens 2025 season with 22-2 district win over Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles started the 2025 season hot after winning 22-2 over Ray in UIL District 29-5A. Last season the Lady Eagles won their first district championship in nine years.

Desi Garcia drove in 6 runs on 3 hits to lead Veterans Memorial, including a 3-run homer in the first inning. The Eagles scored 11 of their 22 runs in the first inning and accumulated 17 hits in the game.

Meredith Cavazos earned the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles. She surrendered only 1 hit and 1 walk over two innings.