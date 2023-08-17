Veterans Memorial reloads roster around returning secondary and receivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are coming off their second state semifinal appearance in three seasons in UIL 5A-DI. This time, the Eagles are reloading a good chunk of their starting roles.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles have a quarterback battle brewing between Davian D.J. Garcia and Noah Endress.

"We have a good connection with both of them," Larry Moya, Veterans Memorial senior wide receiver and cornerback, said. "One is a dual-threat. One is more of a pocket passer, but they can both really sling it."

Either starter will have a new line, but the Eagles' experienced skill players will help them out including the Moya twins, running back Luke and receiver Larry.

"I feel pretty comfortable when he blocks for me because I know he is going to pick up the block and he is going to get it," Luke Moya, Veterans Memorial senior running back and safety, said. "I feel comfortable knowing I'm going to get the block for him too."

The Moya twins line up alongside dominant defensive backs Luke Johnson and Christian Sabsook.

"We all been playing with each other since we were little too, so we all have that chemistry as well," Luke Moya said. "They've been playing that since their freshman and sophomore year."

Expect all four of those seniors to play on both sides of the ball.

"I'm just trying to go all out, do whatever I can for my team and just trying to help us go as far as we can go," Luke Moya said. "Maybe state this year."

Veterans Memorial hosts New Braunfels Canyon at Buc Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Last season, the Eagles lost this matchup in a heartbreaker 43-42.