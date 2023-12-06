Veterans Memorial holds off Ray 69-57 in UIL 5A meeting

Posted at 11:03 PM, Dec 05, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball team won a road matchup against the Ray Texans on Tuesday 69-57. It was a UIL 5A district 29 non-zone matchup. For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

