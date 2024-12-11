CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5A No. 3 Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball team improved their record to (16-0, 1-0) after winning their first UIL 5A District 29 game of the season 87-84 over Gregory-Portland on Tuesday.

Veterans Memorial's top shooters were 6-foot-8 junior Billy White III with 29 points. He's a four star prospect on 247Sports with over 15 college D1 offers. Followed by his junior shooting guard teammate Sean Mondragon with 19.

At halftime Veterans Memorial was up 49-36, but G-P's 6-foot-8 senior forward Shawn Williams found another gear in the second half when he scored 28 of his 38 points.

Veterans Memorial holds off Gregory-Portland 87-84 in first meeting of 2024-25

The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles also defeated Gregory-Portland in basketball 37-26.