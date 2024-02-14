Watch Now
Veterans Memorial holds off Gregory-Portland 73-67 in UIL district 29-5A championship

Posted at 11:36 PM, Feb 13, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After falling short a year a goal, the Veterans Memorial Eagles defeat Gregory-Portland 73-67 to win the UIL district 29-5A championship on Tuesday.

Sophomore Billy White III led the Eagles with 25 points, including five from 3-point range. He was followed by sophomore Sean Mondragon with 13 points and senior C.J. Vela's 11 points.

Gregory-Portland's Trevor Jones led the Wildcats with 24 points and junior Shawn Williams totaled 18.

The victory earned Veterans Memorial their second district title in three seasons, as well as the No. 1 district seed for playoffs.

Veterans Memorial senior CJ Vela holding UIL district 29-5A championship trophy
Billy White III and Veterans Memorial head coach Billy White Jr. celebrate district championship
Veterans Memorial senior CJ Vela celebrates district championship cutting off piece of the net
Veterans Memorial sophomore Sean Mondragon all smiles after 73-67 district championship win
Veterans Memorial basketball head coach Billy White Jr. holds district trophy
Veterans Memorial sophomore Joaquin Trevino and senior CJ Vela hold district trophy
Veterans Memorial basketball head coach Billy White Jr. cuts down district championship net
