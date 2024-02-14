Veterans Memorial holds off Gregory-Portland 73-67 in UIL district 29-5A championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After falling short a year a goal, the Veterans Memorial Eagles defeat Gregory-Portland 73-67 to win the UIL district 29-5A championship on Tuesday.
Sophomore Billy White III led the Eagles with 25 points, including five from 3-point range. He was followed by sophomore Sean Mondragon with 13 points and senior C.J. Vela's 11 points.
Gregory-Portland's Trevor Jones led the Wildcats with 24 points and junior Shawn Williams totaled 18.
The victory earned Veterans Memorial their second district title in three seasons, as well as the No. 1 district seed for playoffs.
