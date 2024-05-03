Watch Now
Veterans Memorial holds off Brownsville Lopez in UIL 5A Area game one 7-4

Posted at 1:34 AM, May 03, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles held off Brownsville Lopez 7-4 in their UIL 5A Area game one matchup on Thursday at Cabaniss Field.

Lady Eagles Talia Maldonado and Alyssa Burdge each hit a home run in the game. Burdge added an RBI double prior to that in the bottom of the third inning. Parker Malone, Burdge and Jada Zepeda each collected 2 hits for Veterans Memorial.

Veterans Memorial pitcher Meredith Cavazos earned the win. She surrendered 7 hits and 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 3 batters. Maddie Aguilar came in for relief for 3 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs while striking 3 batters.

Game two is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Brownville.

