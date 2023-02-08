Veterans Memorial holds of Victoria East in the District 29-5A Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school girls basketball in UIL District 29-5A crowned their champion in the zone crossover playoffs on Tuesday. Veterans Memorial defeated Victoria East 50-36. Mia De La Pena led the floor with 17 points.

"Compared to last year we had a lot of good seniors," Mia De La Pena, Veterans Memorial junior point guard, said. "We knew what we had. We needed to get people to step up and they did, so we know all the hard work paid off. Our coaching staff they're great. You know, they helped us win a lot of games and we all work together. We have good team chemistry I would say."

UIL District 29-5A Zone Playoff Scores

Victoria East 36, Veterans Memorial 50 (District Champions)

Ray 25, Flour Bluff 52

Moody 48, Gregory-Portland 50

The battle for third place is set for Flour Bluff vs. Gregory-Portland at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at King High School.