Veterans Memorial grad Daylan Pena hits historic grand slams at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas — It’s hard to describe the feeling of hitting a home run, much less a Grand Slam bringing home 4 runs to win a playoff game.

“Let them get their opportunity and make it happen for me," Daylan Pena, Texas State baseball player and Veterans Memorial grad, said. "It’s just surreal.”

That was Pena’s moment in 2021, leading Veterans Memorial over Ray 6-2 to advance to the next round.

“In the top of the seventh he came up and hit a grand slam in that inning, so he’s done some really big things for our program,” Lee Yeager, Veterans Memorial baseball head coach, said.

Three years later he’s making the same impact in Division I college baseball at Texas State University. A historic outing on Tuesday, March 19th hitting two Grand Slams in the first 3 innings.

“You know being able to rely on them just as much as your coaches it’s a really good feeling," Pena said. "Having them and having God to lean on has allowed me to be a little more open with moments and opportunities.”

The Bobcats beat UTSA 14-13. Three days before that, Pena hit 3 home runs in one game against App State.

“Staying positive and neutral through it all," Pena said. "Not letting moments get too big and just sticking to your work and what got you there.”

Pena with his 3rd home run of the game in his 3rd at bats!!!#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos x @daylan_pena13 pic.twitter.com/DXN1E9DRYL — Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) March 16, 2024

Pena was a starter last season, but he lost the job to a transfer over the offseason. He could have quit, but he decided to COMPETE and accepted his role as a pinch hitter.

“Yeager and I’m sure the guys still wear it across their chest, the word ‘Compete’. I just really live off that in everything that I do," Pena said. "On the field, off the field and in the classroom.”

Now he’s back in the starting lineup, playing in left field.

“They’re always looking to replace you in college," Yeager said. "Nobody is safe and they’re never safe, so that’s a good lesson for high school players to learn. Just keep working while you wait because you’re going to get your opportunity when you get your opportunity. Do your best you can and he did.”