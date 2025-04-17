Veterans Memorial freshman Sara Flores soars on the track, ready for Regionals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial high school freshman Sara Flores will be competing at the UIL Regional meet. While she does individual events, it's been the team support that's made her dreams come true.

Sara Flores throws shot put. Her personal record is 12.5 feet.

"I hit the weight room about I want to say 3 times a week," Flores said.

She also competes in the 100 and 400 meter wheelchair event. Flores was born with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele, meaning she has paralysis from her knees down.

"I've always wanted to be part of a community and stuff, so when I got this opportunity I was like okay," Flores said. "My team motivates me every single day to do better."

Flores' favorite event is the 400. Her best time this season is 1 minute 49 seconds.

"It just takes a lot of courage and fight to not give up," Flores said.

A monumental moment for Flores' mother Laura who is a marathon runner. She ran her first race with Sara when her daughter was about 4-years-old.

"Just seeing her be able to be out here part of a team," Laura Flores said. "Making a difference and paving the way for other kids with disabilities just brought so much joy to my heart."

An opportunity made possible by her coach Adrienne Nickleson and UIL that added wheelchair events in 2014.

"It's really cool to be able to push her and see how mentally tough and strong she is," Nickleson said. "Sometimes you have those kids that don't like to be pushed, but she really does a good job."

Flores' goal is to qualify for the UIL 5A State meet.

"Oh that would be like my biggest dream coming true," Flores said.

The top nine wheelchair athletes across Texas in each event will advance. Right now she is sitting seventh in the 100 and 400 and fourth in shot put.

"They might do it differently, but allow them to do it. It makes such a difference in our community," Laura Flores said.

Flores is one of 13 Veterans Memorial high school girls that will be competing at the UIL 5A Regional meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. She will throw the shot put on Friday and compete on the track on Saturday.