Veterans Memorial freshman Isabella Chapa hits historic 3 grand slams in 1 game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial freshman Isabella Chapa played the best game of her life. She went 3-for-3 at the plate, all grand slams, becoming the first person in Texas high school softball history to hit 3 grand slams in 1 game according to NFHS.

“It feels amazing. Like as a kid I’ve been waiting to play on Cabaniss Field," Chapa said. "Getting that and being the first one it’s so amazing. It shows how my hard work has paid off into this way and it feels amazing.”

Chapa is one of three high school softball players in the nation to ever hit 3 grand slams in 1 game. She joins Kymberly Lamm from North Carolina in 2004 and Erin Kauth from Michigan in 1987 according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“To see her smile rounding the bases and to see her teammates get as excited as they were, I mean it made my whole weekend,” Veterans Memorial softball head coach Paula Salinas said.

Chapa had been in a bit of a slump to start the season, having 9 hits out of 32 at-bats leading up to the game. Hitting her first home run on varsity as a grand slam is a moment her father Guadalupe Chapa will never forget.

“To be honest with you I forgot to go get the ball," Guadalupe Chapa said. "When the third one came up I said there is now way. This is crazy, but she was on fire that night.”

Chapa began playing softball at 2.5 years-old. She learned early on from her father to work hard and it will pay off.

“You know obviously they don’t see the hard work that she does," Salinas said. "She’s in the cages all the time. When we finish practice she’s got another lesson at 9 p.m.”

Even more impressive, 2 of her 3 grand slams were scored in the first inning against Ray. As the 9-hole hitter, her teammates went through the lineup twice to make that happen.

“I always love to hear the coaches say we all have a role, and so even if you’re the first batter your role is to get on," Chapa said. "It was great for all those runs to get on and just show how hard we work.”

The Lady Eagles defeated Ray 24-0 thanks to Chapa and her teammates. Veterans Memorial is back on the diamond, Tuesday, March 25 with a road trip to Alice. First pitch is at 7 p.m.