Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Veterans Memorial defeat G-P, finishes third in UIL district 29-5A

Veterans Memorial defeat G-P, finishes third in UIL district 29-5A
Veterans Memorial defeat G-P, finishes third in UIL district 29-5A
Posted at 11:34 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 00:37:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles defeated the Gregory-Portland Lady Cats 57-27 on Tuesday, taking third in the UIL district 29-5A. Both teams advance to playoffs.

Three Lady Eagles scored 10 or more points, Addie Lopez (12), Deshyria Brown (11) and freshman Zoe Perry (10).

"We realize when we push the ball more, just get those fast breaks, easy layups and just got to the basket and draw our fouls that helps us a lot," Deshyria Brown, Veterans Memorial senior post, said. "That will really help us get to the playoffs. Thank y'all for supporting us and keeping up with us. We love y'all. Thank y'all."

The Lady Eagles battle Laredo Nixon in the first round of playoffs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Black History Month