Veterans Memorial defeat G-P, finishes third in UIL district 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles defeated the Gregory-Portland Lady Cats 57-27 on Tuesday, taking third in the UIL district 29-5A. Both teams advance to playoffs.

Three Lady Eagles scored 10 or more points, Addie Lopez (12), Deshyria Brown (11) and freshman Zoe Perry (10).

"We realize when we push the ball more, just get those fast breaks, easy layups and just got to the basket and draw our fouls that helps us a lot," Deshyria Brown, Veterans Memorial senior post, said. "That will really help us get to the playoffs. Thank y'all for supporting us and keeping up with us. We love y'all. Thank y'all."

The Lady Eagles battle Laredo Nixon in the first round of playoffs.