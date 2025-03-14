Veterans Memorial controls district 29-5A with 9-0 shutout over Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles are off to a strong start toward defending their UIL District 29-5A softball title after taking down the Carroll Tigers 9-0 on Thursday at Cabaniss Field. Carroll sits second ahead of Gregory-Portland.

Veterans Memorial sophomore Parker Malone went 3-for-4 at the plate, hitting a home run in the sixth inning, double in the fifth and single in the third.

"I think we definitely came together and kept our energy up which was like a key, and kept our bats going," Malone said. "When I did get out in the first inning they were all behind me like 'you got it and you're good' and I think that really helps me keep going and like move on to the next play."

Meredith Cavazos earned the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles. The pitcher surrendered only 5 hits over 7 innings while striking out 7 batters and walking 1 batter.

"I was feeling relaxed you know," Cavazos said. "Some stuff was a little rocky at first, but the hold of it. Having my team behind me is really helpful."

The Lady Eagles are back on the diamond on Monday against Miller.