Veterans Memorial boys overpower Moody; Lady Trojans hold off Lady Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A boys basketball No. 3 Veterans Memorial Eagles improved their win streak to 17 games after taking down Moody 106-33 on Tuesday. The Moody Lady Trojans hung on to their third place spot in UIL 5A district 29 after holding off Veterans Memorial 42-36.

UIL 5A District 29 Girls Basketball Standings

Flour Bluff (5-0)

Alice (4-1)

Moody (4-1)

Gregory-Portland (4-2)

Veterans Memorial (3-3)

Miller (2-3)

Carroll (1-4)

King (0-5)

Ray (0-4)