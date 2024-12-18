Veterans Memorial boys overpower Moody; Lady Trojans hold off Lady Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A boys basketball No. 3 Veterans Memorial Eagles improved their win streak to 17 games after taking down Moody 106-33 on Tuesday. The Moody Lady Trojans hung on to their third place spot in UIL 5A district 29 after holding off Veterans Memorial 42-36.
UIL 5A District 29 Girls Basketball Standings
Flour Bluff (5-0)
Alice (4-1)
Moody (4-1)
Gregory-Portland (4-2)
Veterans Memorial (3-3)
Miller (2-3)
Carroll (1-4)
King (0-5)
Ray (0-4)
