Veterans Memorial boys and girls sweep Carroll in UIL district 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles girls and boys basketball programs earned tough wins over the Carroll Tigers on Friday. The boys won 85-66 and the Lady Eagles held off the Lady Tigers 48-42.

For the boys, sophomore Sean Mondragon led the floor with 31 points. His Eagles teammate C.J. Vela scored 19 points.

For the girls, Lady Eagles' senior Mia De La Pena led the floor with 13 points. Kayla Chavez scored 12 points.

Up next, Veterans Memorial hosts Flour Bluff on Tuesday. A win for the Veterans Memorial boys would be a season sweep against the Hornets.