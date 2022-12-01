Veterans Memorial back in the State Quarterfinals, hosting No. 8 Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Veterans Memorial (11-2) is back in the UIL State Quarterfinals for the fourth season in-a row, and this time the Eagles will face the No. 8 Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North Raiders (13-0) in the 5A-DI fourth round of playoffs. PSJA North defeated Miller in round two.

The Eagles played a tough regular season schedule, and head coach Ben Bitner has prepared his team for the Raiders.

"Their offense, they play really hard," Alejandro Guerrero, Veterans Memorial senior slot receiver and cornerback, said. "They're real physical on both sides of the ball and their defense flies around, so it's going to be tough but I think we are able to match that energy. Just hope to see everyone there."

Expect a battle in the trenches because the Raiders' offense thrives in the run game between their quarterback and running back.

"I think a team like El Campo is similar to this team," Isaac Rojas, Veterans Memorial senior wide receiver and kicker, said. "You know, with the runs, heavy runs and big guys up front. If we pull through it, we'll be good."

Veterans Memorial (11-2) hosts No. 8 Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (13-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Buc Stadium in the UIL 5A-DI State Quarterfinal. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or presale online here. Fans can also watch the live stream on the CCISD Sports Network.