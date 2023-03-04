Veterans Memorial and London advance to UIL regional finals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles and London Pirates are moving on to the fifth round of high school boys basketball playoffs in the regional finals.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES

5A: Veterans Memorial 55, Boerne-Champion 48

Miller 33, SA Veterans Memorial 69

3A: London 40, San Antonio Cole 37

Lytle 80, Santa Gertrudis Academy 50

2A Port Aransas 43, Flatonia 46