Veterans Memorial and London advance to UIL regional finals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles and London Pirates are moving on to the fifth round of high school boys basketball playoffs in the regional finals.
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES
5A: Veterans Memorial 55, Boerne-Champion 48
Miller 33, SA Veterans Memorial 69
3A: London 40, San Antonio Cole 37
Lytle 80, Santa Gertrudis Academy 50
2A Port Aransas 43, Flatonia 46
REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE
5A: Veterans Memorial vs. SA Veterans Memorial at 2 p.m. at NEISD in San Antonio
3A: London vs. Lytle on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Seguin