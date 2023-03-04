Watch Now
Veterans Memorial and London advance to UIL regional finals

Posted at 11:07 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 00:07:42-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles and London Pirates are moving on to the fifth round of high school boys basketball playoffs in the regional finals.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES
5A: Veterans Memorial 55, Boerne-Champion 48
Miller 33, SA Veterans Memorial 69
3A: London 40, San Antonio Cole 37
Lytle 80, Santa Gertrudis Academy 50
2A Port Aransas 43, Flatonia 46

REGIONAL FINAL SCHEDULE
5A: Veterans Memorial vs. SA Veterans Memorial at 2 p.m. at NEISD in San Antonio
3A: London vs. Lytle on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Seguin

