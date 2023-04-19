Watch Now
Veterans Memorial and Carroll advance to UIL 5A playoffs

Carroll shuts out Victoria West in UIL District 29-5A zone crossover
Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 18, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one day after Flour Bluff shutout Gregory-Portland to win the UIL District 29-5A championship, Carroll and Veterans Memorial won their district zone crossover games to punch their ticket to playoffs.

The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles held off the Ray Texans 10-1 thanks to 5 runs in the sixth and 3 runs in the seventh inning. Maddie Aguilar pitched a complete game allowing 5 hits, 1 run, 3 walks while striking out 2.

The Carroll Tigers shut out Victoria West 10-0 in five innings.. Starting pitcher Kiley Flores dealt 4 strikeouts while allowing only 3 hits and 1 walk.

Carroll's bats were hot in the first inning scoring 7 runs. Kaetlyn Mendez, Kaeleigh Mendez, Isabella Guzman, Ameris Garcia and Flores each had RBI's in the frame. The Lady Tigers racked up 12 hits in the game. Flores went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Carroll in hits.

UIL District 29-5A Softball Seeding for Playoffs
1) Flour Bluff
2) Gregory-Portland
3) Carroll
4) Veterans Memorial

