Veterans Memorial (12-2) battle tested for UIL 5A-DI state semifinal against College Station (12-2)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Veterans Memorial is playing for history. Just one win away from the state championship. Together in the trenches, the Eagles' five returners on the defensive line are looking to pave the way.

"You know just the brotherhood and just the physicality we play with," Nicolas Guerrero, Veterans Memorial senior defensive tackle, said. "We believe we can beat anybody who is in front of us."

Guerrero has made 35 tackles, one for loss of yards, in 14 games played. The Eagles' competitive edge dates back to middle school football.

"When I first moved out here in eighth grade I played against him (Guerrero) at Atkins (Middle School) and that's where we first met," Josiah Lewis, Veterans Memorial senior defensive end and tackle, Caffey Middle School alum, said. "We played against each other, we play with each other, so I kind of know how he moves. We talk all the time on the field, on and off, and we just work. We just want the best for each other."

Guerrero plays in his brother's footsteps. Both Nicolas and Anthony made an impact at defensive tackle for Veterans Memorial.

"You know I've always looked up to him. That's been my role model," Guerrero said. "It's just us two in the family. You know, he was a really good player and I just wanted to keep that tradition and the family name going."

The difference, Nic has bragging rights. The Eagles are back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2020.

"I always make fun of him a little bit because he never made it to round five, so I told him I've done it twice so I like to joke with him a little about that," Guerrero said.

Nicolas played a few games with his brother as a freshman on varsity in 2019, but now the Eagles are his family.

"Just always spending quality time together and being with each other every day," Guerrero said. "Being a family and that always helps us out on the field."

Veterans Memorial (12-2) will play No. 10 College Station (12-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Alamodome.