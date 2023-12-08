Valdez inks softball commitment joining sister at Trinity Valley Community College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mary Carroll Lady Tigers softball team celebrated college signing day for their newest addition to the roster for the upcoming spring. Senior pitcher and utility player Clarissa Valdez inked her commitment to play for Trinity Valley Community College.

Last season at Tuloso-Midway, Valdez pitched one no hitter, seven shut outs, and delivered 79 strikeouts. At-bat she totaled 40 hits, 28 RBI, 15 runs and 3 home runs.

Valdez is excited to join Trinity Valley because she loves the family environment.

"The coaches they were very welcoming to me and my family and I just appreciate everything they have done for me, and it's far from home and I love it over there," Valdez said. "It really means a lot to me and it feels like another accomplished goal in my life and I just appreciate my family being there to support me."

Valdez joins her older sister Yanira who is also a pitcher at Trinity Valley Community College.

