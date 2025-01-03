Undefeated Veterans Memorial outscores Miller, Ray's three-pointers quiet Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles and Ray Texans lead UIL 5A District 29 of high school boys basketball at the start of 2025, but they've got a few games left before they play everyone again for the second time.

Undefeated Veterans Memorial (24-0, 5-0) outscored Miller 91-59 on Thursday. The Eagles were led by their 6'8" junior 4-star prospect Billy White III and freshman Jaron Couture with 17 points. Followed by teammate Deon Meadows with 16 points.

"That's one thing that a lot of teams don't have on defense is keeping up with our pace," Couture said. "We have multiple players that can push the ball."

Eagles junior point guard Charles "CJ" Perry ended the night with 9 points.

"Coach White says all the time we've got depth," Perry said. "If somebody is not performing we have other players that can step in and also fill in the same exact spot."

Veterans Memorial is back on the court Saturday, Jan. 4 at Flour Bluff. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Undefeated Veterans Memorial defeats Miller 91-59 in first district meeting of 2024-25

The Ray Texans (18-7, 5-1) are currently second in UIL 5A District 29. They defeated Carroll 80-51 on Thursday. Ray 6'3" senior Truman Thompson led the floor with 29 points, including four 3-pointers.

Ray's next matchup is a road trip to Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Tipoff starts around 7:30 p.m.

Ray's three-pointers quiet Carroll 80-51 in first meeting of 2024-25