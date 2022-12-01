Undefeated State Quarterfinal battle: No. 2 Calallen and No. 3 Boerne faceoff Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The UIL 4A-DI State Quarterfinals features a battle between two undefeated teams, the No. 3 Boerne Greyhounds (13-0) and No. 2 Calallen Wildcats (13-0).

Calallen is back in the fourth round of playoffs for the first time since 2019, and it's going to be a challenge.

"I like the 40 or 50 to nothing games, you know, but this one is going to be tight and I don't sleep very well that week," Steve Campbell, Calallen football head coach, said.

"They play a lot of really good technique football compared to some other teams that play a lot of stunts and they're going to be a lot bigger this week than we are," Joaquin Tagle, Calallen senior offensive tackle, said. "It's just another challenge. Just another thing we have to get through like we have these past couple of weeks."

The Wildcat's third round opponent, Somerset, prepared them for a big and physical team like Boerne. The Greyhounds smallest lineman is 6-foot-2.

"Somerset gave us a dose of power ball, so we'll see how we hold up to the bigger guys," Campbell said. "We're strong and we play good technique then we'll be okay."

Calallen is historically known for their strength, but this year junior running back Luke Medina also gives credit to the Wildcats' quickness.

"The speed. I think we can really out due them in speed," Medina said. "They're a lot bigger, but they're not as fast as we are."

This season, the Wildcats changed up their offense. Formerly a run-heavy team, Callalen now a balanced attack.

"We've done a lot of pass blocking type stuff, and I think balancing both things has really made us confident this week in that Bryce (Burnett) will be able to throw the ball pretty good," Tagle said.

Calallen is undefeated 13-0 for the first time since 2017, but they're still hungry for their very first state title. Boerne is the next obstacle.

"Our young men play so hard and they're smart," Campbell said. "It's going to be a fun game for us."

"Have fun watching us," Medina said. "We're going to do our very best for y'all."

Calallen and Boerne faceoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UIL 4A-DI State Quarterfinals. The games meet up at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.