Undefeated Sinton to face biggest challenge against Miller for Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buccaneer Stadium stands are expected to be packed Friday night because the Miller Buccaneers (3-1) in 5A-DII are hosting the undefeated Sinton Pirates (4-0) in 4A-DII. While this matchup is non-district, both teams are ranked in their divisions for the top 10, so expect this game to be very athletic and physical.

"I mean you've got two state ranked teams in South Texas that are about to go at it in two different classifications," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "I mean what more can you ask for in September."

No doubt both Miller and Sinton respect the trenches as both teams have size and power.

"It prepares us a lot for state and the playoffs because up north they're big guys, but we're seeing it early so we are prepared for it," Lamarcus Cullum, Miller senior linebacker said.

Miller, known for their air raid, has also had the luxury of leaning on running back Broderick Taylor. The senior has totaled 574 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns through four games.

"Our guys really grew up," Broderick Taylor, Miller senior running back, said. "We had a lot of seniors who graduated on the o-line in general, so the younger guys stepping up played a part in it."

Miller's defense will face a tough Sinton squad, but they definitely get prepared in practice. So far this season the Bucs have 14 sacks, 17 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.

"Used to chasing Broderick, Corey and those guys around on the field," Evans said. "And Roderick and Vela, so when you chase those guys in practice there's not a lot that you're going to see on a Friday night that you don't already see at practice."

Same can be said for Sinton's defense when it comes to preparation, especially against their running back corps.

"Usually the running game that really works for us," Mykha Green said. "We're trying to insert that passing game and our defense just dominates."

As a team the Pirates total 1,341 yards on the ground and 20 touchdowns.

"When we're going against our running backs like Derek Garcia, Triston Handson and Mykha Green it comes down to iron sharpens iron too," Michael Troutman, Sinton football head coach said. "They're going to put our defenses in a bind. They're going to put some pressure on our defenses."

Sinton's senior quarterback Triston Handson, has contributed 328 of those rushing yards. A stat that has opened up the passing game.

"It's going to be a tough matchup, but you know I trust my receivers to be out there," Handson said. "Do something. They're special."

Our Game of the Week between Sinton and Miller kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. Catch the highlights on the Friday Night Fever.

Interesting fact, Miller and Sinton faced off in May in the CCISD 7 on 7 Football League. The Bucs won 14-13.