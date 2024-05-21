Miller and Sinton showcase skills at CCISD's 7 on 7 Football League; Bucs won 14-13

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the off-season for high school football, but athletes are putting in work thanks to Corpus Christi ISD's 7 on 7 football league. The final games are next Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Cabanissn Sports Complex.

This week, Miller battled Sinton. The Pirates were up 13-0, but Miller battled back winning 14-13. Sinton receiver Jacoby James caught clutch passes from Triston Handson. Both graduating in 2025. Miller QB Trevor Long connected with Broderick Taylor for the tie and Corey Holmes for the win.

"It's just another way to compete you know," Trevor Long, Miller quarterback class of 2025, said. "Now we don't have the physical pads of it, but it really helps develop the passing game. The surrounding areas have a lot of talent and it's really good to just compete against more and more people."

The 7 on 7 league is a great opportunity for athletes to get reps and build chemistry with their teammates for the fall season.

"It puts the football in our hands and it lets us just get more reps and get better at the game," Triston Handson, Sinton quarterback class of 2025, said. "It's great competition because you know we've got a tough schedule coming up. We'll see them (Miller) week five for sure."

Tuesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Miller vs. King

Veterans Memorial vs. Moody

Carroll vs. Ray

Kingsville vs. Rockport-Fulton

Alice vs. Sinton

Robstown vs. Ingleside

Bishop vs. Tuloso-Midway

West Oso vs. T-M (2)

Carroll (2) vs. Kingsville (2)

Miller (2) vs. London