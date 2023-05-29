UIL State Tournament Coastal Bend softball schedule and scores

Two high school softball teams will represent the Coastal Bend in the UIL State Tournament this week. Calallen is on the hunt for their first state championship and Santa Gertrudis Academy is looking to bring home gold for the first time since 2018.

All state games will be played at the University of Texas in Austin at Red & Charline McCombs Field. Tickets will be available for purchase on Monday, May 29 at 8 a.m. To attend more than one session a day, you will need to purchase a session ticket for each one at $15 per individual. After each session, the stadium is cleared and all spectators must leave, including All-Tournament ticket holders.

Only five times in high school softball history have two Coastal Bend teams made it to state the same year (2023 - Calallen and Academy, 2021 - Calallen and Bishop, 2018 - Academy and Beeville, 2017 - Academy and Beeville, and 2016 - Academy and Gregory-Portland).

4A State Schedule

Semifinal - Calallen (28-6-2) vs. Aubrey (34-7), Thursday at 7 p.m.

Championship - Saturday at 10 a.m.

3A State Schedule

Semifinal - Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5) vs. Grandview (39-3), Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Championship - Thursday at 1 p.m.