UIL soccer Area Playoff scores and third round matchups

The Area round of high school boys and girls soccer playoffs ended with one boys team and five girls teams from the Coastal Bend advancing to the third round. The regional quarterfinals will feature two girls team matchups from the area, Calallen vs. Alice and Beeville vs. London.

Area Playoff Scores

5A Boys:

- Veterans Memorial 0, Sharyland 5

5A Girls:

- Gregory-Portland 2, Vela 1

- Veterans Memorial 1, McAllen 3

- Rowe 5, Flour Bluff 4

4A Boys:

- Ingleside 1, IDEA Sports Park 3

- London 3, IDEA Quest College Prep 0

4A Girls:

- Beeville 3, Raymondville 0

- IDEA Riverview 0, London 5

- Calallen 6, La Feria 0

- Alice 2, IDEA College Prep 1