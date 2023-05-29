UIL Regional Final Coastal Bend baseball schedule and scores

Three Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the fifth round of playoffs, UIL Regional Finals. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

4A

Sinton Pirates (35-2) vs. Boerne Greyhounds (34-4)

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio

Game 2: Friday at 4 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

3A

London Pirates vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions (All games at Calallen)

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2