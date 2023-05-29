Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

UIL Regional Final Coastal Bend baseball schedule and scores

KRIS 6
Sinton senior pitcher Braeden Brown throwing some warm-ups at practice.
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 18:28:34-04

Three Coastal Bend high school baseball teams advanced to the fifth round of playoffs, UIL Regional Finals. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

4A
Sinton Pirates (35-2) vs. Boerne Greyhounds (34-4)
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio
Game 2: Friday at 4 p.m. at Whataburger Field
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

3A
London Pirates vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions (All games at Calallen)
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Coastal Bend History