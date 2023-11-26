UIL fourth round Coastal Bend football playoff 2023 schedule

Watch Now
Three Coastal Bend high school football teams survived Thanksgiving and are playing in the UIL fourth round of playoffs, Miller, Sinton and Refugio. Just two wins away from playing for a State Championship.

UIL 5A-DI
Miller (13-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (11-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Sam's Stadium in Brownsville

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton (10-2) vs. Wimberley (13-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium near San Antonio

UIL 2A-DI
Ganado (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Victoria

