UIL District 29-5A championship rivalry set for Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school boys basketball UIL district 29-5A championship is up for grabs on Monday. A rivalry between the Miller Bucs and Veterans Memorial Eagles.

Back in December, the Eagles upset the Bucs 69-65. Miller was led by Damare Lister's 22 points and Lonnie Adkism added 18. Lister went 4-for-8 from the 3-point line in that game.

"We kind of didn't move the ball as well as we could have and we made a few mistakes on defense, but we had the rest of the season to execute and do better," Vince De La Garza, Miller junior power forward, said.

Miller's squad is very fast with good vision on both ends of the floor just like Veterans Memorial.

"They're great competition. That's what we're going to see third and fourth round," Corey Holmes, Miller sophomore small forward, said. "Teams like that, athletic and height. We're much faster than everybody else, so once we're out running full speed it just comes easy."

On paper, these two teams look very similar, and by far the best boys basketball matchup in the coastal bend.

"Crosstown rivalry. We played against them our whole lives and this is going to be the biggest game of our lives honestly," C.J. Vela, Veterans Memorial junior guard, said.

The Eagles' record is (23-10) this season. Veterans Memorial is also fast like Miller, but the Eagles have the edge with their size. However, do not underestimate their deep threat from junior C.J. Vela and freshman Billy White III.

"I feel like our team gets out real fast. We're a real good defensive team," Jordyn Heard, Veterans Memorial senior power forward, said. "We always push the ball up the court and we're just real good in transition."

"It's going to be a crosstown game, so it's been a big rival for us for a long time," Quentcy Lewis, Veterans Memorial senior forward, said. "We're just going to keep it going and come out with a win."

Miller and Veterans Memorial tip off the district championship on Monday at 7 p.m. at Carroll's gym, The Arena.