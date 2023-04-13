Two Miller Bucs sign to colleges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers celebrated college signing day for two athletes on Wednesday. Both can be found at football games next season.

Di'Quincee Williams inked his commitment to play defensive end for Texas College football.

"I really want to give thanks to all my coaches for always being behind my back from eighth grade year to now. This would have not even have been happening if they had not given me my first start for the first year," Di'Quincee Williams said.

Reagon Tatum is a three-time national champion will go on to cheer for the UTSA Roadrunners.

"I cannot wait to cheer in the Alamodome. It's a cool 72 degrees all the time, and it's a pretty fun atmosphere at the UTSA games so I'm really excited for that," Tatum said.

Miller star wide receiver, Lonnie Adkism was also honored today. The Sam Houston State signee received the Dave Campbell's Whataburger Super Team Award. He is one of only 40 selected in the State of Texas.

