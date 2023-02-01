Two Flour Bluff seniors are pushing the pace for another run at state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A Region 8 swimming and diving meet splashes the CCISD natatorium this Friday and Saturday. A few Flour Bluff swimmers are hoping to make it back to state and on the medal podium, but first the girls team is chasing its seventh straight regional team title.

It's a life in the fast lane for Jennifer Pena who's looking to better her UIL 5A state medals. She finished silver in the 200 medley relay and third in the 100 backstroke.

"Probably 100 backstroke because I can breathe a lot and also my under waters because like coach says that's my bread and butter," Jennifer Pena, Flour Bluff senior butterfly, backstroke and relay swimmer, said. "That's what makes me so fast."

Her teammate, Patience Orms, finds her rhythm doing breaststroke. She has a Flour Bluff program record of 1:04.7.

"Just the whole 100," Patience Orms, Flour Bluff senior breaststroke, IM and relay swimmer, said. "You know, breaststroke is just a calming stroke for me. When I do it I feel like it's my stroke."

When you skim down the Flour Bluff record board you'll see both seniors with three of the best times in Hornets history.

"Definitely laser focus. Like I said neither one of the misses practice ever," Bryan Hutchinson, Flour Bluff swimming head coach, said. "They're here all the time. They set the example with their swim. I think they're the reason some of our boys have gotten faster because they have to keep up with them."

Pena and Orms' friendly competition started when they were 8-years-old, and now it motivates others to push the pace.

"It keeps you on your toes like you're like whoa I can't back up," Pena said. "She's right there like she broke a record and I was super proud of here. I know it's like ah I lost, but it's like wow that shows that she is so fast."

"My sophomore year when I came back it was just me and Jenny racing each other the whole practice," Orms said. "I would have to give credit to her for my faster times because I could not have done it without her."