Two Coastal Bend baseball teams are looking to defend their championship crown

Four high school baseball programs from the Coastal Bend have won the state championship in back-to-back seasons. The most recent teams looking to make that elite list are the Sinton and London Pirates. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament again in 2023. They join Robstown, Riviera Kaufer, St. John Paul II and the Sinton (1988 and 1989) teams.
UIL 4A State Schedule (UFCU Disch Falk Field at UT Austin)
State Semifinal: Sinton (37-3) vs. China Spring (35-5-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
State Championship: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
UIL 3A State Schedule (Dell Diamond)
State Semifinal: London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1) on Friday at noon
State Championship: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Coastal Bend Baseball State Champions
Sinton - 1988, 1989, 2002, 2022
London - 2022
Carroll - 2010
Calallen - 2008, 2005, 2000
Robstown - 1991, 1992
Moody - 2007, 2004
King - 1967
Orange Grove - 1994
Freer - 1990
Falfurrias - 1991
Riviera Kaufer - 1979, 1985, 1986
St. John Paul II - 2010, 2011
Fun Fact of the Day— South Texas High School Baseball (@SouthTexasHigh1) June 4, 2023
There are 6 South Texas teams that have made the State Tournament in Back to Back to Back years.
Bishop
Corpus Christi Carroll
Corpus Christi Calallen
Corpus Christi London
Sinton
Robstown @CarrollTigrBSBL @CalallenBBall @_LondonBaseball