Two Coastal Bend baseball teams are looking to defend their championship crown

Four high school baseball programs from the Coastal Bend have won the state championship in back-to-back seasons. The most recent teams looking to make that elite list are the Sinton and London Pirates. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament again in 2023. They join Robstown, Riviera Kaufer, St. John Paul II and the Sinton (1988 and 1989) teams.

UIL 4A State Schedule (UFCU Disch Falk Field at UT Austin)

State Semifinal: Sinton (37-3) vs. China Spring (35-5-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

State Championship: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

UIL 3A State Schedule (Dell Diamond)

State Semifinal: London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1) on Friday at noon

State Championship: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Coastal Bend Baseball State Champions

Sinton - 1988, 1989, 2002, 2022

London - 2022

Carroll - 2010

Calallen - 2008, 2005, 2000

Robstown - 1991, 1992

Moody - 2007, 2004

King - 1967

Orange Grove - 1994

Freer - 1990

Falfurrias - 1991

Riviera Kaufer - 1979, 1985, 1986

St. John Paul II - 2010, 2011