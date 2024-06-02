Two Coastal Bend baseball teams advance to UIL State Semifinals, Calallen and London

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend teams have advanced to the UIL State Semifinals in high school baseball, the Calallen Wildcats and London Pirates. It's Calallen's first trip to the tournament since 2011, and London's fourth year in-a-row.

UIL 4A State Semifinals

Calallen (36-9) vs. Longview Spring Hill (30-10-1), Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch Falk Field at the University of Texas at Austin

UIL 3A State Semifinals

London (39-3) vs. Brock (34-3), Friday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock