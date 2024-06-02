Two Coastal Bend baseball teams advance to UIL State Semifinals, Calallen and London

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend teams have advanced to the UIL State Semifinals in high school baseball, the Calallen Wildcats and London Pirates. It's Calallen's first trip to the tournament since 2011, and London's fourth year in-a-row.
UIL 4A State Semifinals
Calallen (36-9) vs. Longview Spring Hill (30-10-1), Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch Falk Field at the University of Texas at Austin
UIL 3A State Semifinals
London (39-3) vs. Brock (34-3), Friday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
Coastal Bend Baseball State Champions
Sinton - 1988, 1989, 2002, 2022
London - 2022
St. John Paul II - 2010, 2011
Carroll - 2010
Calallen - 2000, 2005, 2008
Moody - 2004, 2007
Orange Grove - 1994
Robstown - 1991, 1992
Falfurrias - 1991
Freer - 1990
Riviera Kaufer - 1979, 1985, 1986
Odem - 1984
King - 1967