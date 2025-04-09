Tuloso-Midway's strong fourth inning overpowers Zapata 11-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A No. 6 Tuloso-Midway Warriors (19-7, 5-1) continue their battle toward defending their UIL 4A District 31 title after overpowering Zapata 11-2. Despite the blowout, the game was tied at 1-1 going into the fourth inning.

Tuloso-Midway scored 7 of their runs in the fourth frame. Richard Sanchez hit a 3RBI double, Landin Ford added an RBI single and Max Lara hit a 2 RBI double.

Jaden Smith earned the win for Tuloso-Midway. He gave up only 3 hits and 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 5 batters and walking 1. Emmanuel Reyes and Jaxon Hermes came in for relief to shutdown Zapata.

The Warriors go to Robstown on Friday and then host Calallen next Tuesday, April 15. The Wildcats are the only team that has beat them in district play.