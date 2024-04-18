Tuloso-Midway's Atwood and Texas ranked No. 1 softball team

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns softball team continues to hold on to their No. 1 ranking. Their journey for the top spot started a few weeks ago when Texas won the series over previously ranked No. 1 Oklahoma for the first time since 2009.

"It's really big to beat a great team like Oklahoma, especially with our young team," Reese Atwood, Texas sophomore catcher and Tuloso-Midway alum, said.

Atwood made a huge play to win the second game of the series. She held on for the tag at home plate to end the game against Oklahoma, silencing the Sooners 40-game Big 12 win streak and catapulting the Longhorns to the Number 1-ranked team in the nation.

"We have a goal of winning the National Championship," Atwood. "I think just working together as a family and pushing through."

A family environment that Atwood experienced when she played for the Tuloso-Midway Cherokees in high school.

"Reese is very humble. You know when I went to go visit with Reese she's still that same high school athlete that I coached," Sally DeLeon, Tuloso-Midway softball head coach, said. "She's very, very humble. Even though with all of the success that she's had and the accolades behind her name she's still that same Reese Atwood.

Atwood's performance is making a statement. After 41 games she has hit 13 home runs and 61 RBI. Just 5 shy in both categories of the single-season Texas school record.

"I think being able to represent my town, my city and my school it's really important for me," Atwood said. "So going out there and representing Corpus Christi is really special, and I really enjoy being able to get the feedback, talking to the coaches and still keeping that relationship."

The Longhorns are on a 3-game road series in Kansas this weekend. Before coming back home for a 1-game matchup against Nicholls next Thursday, and a 3-game series against Iowa State starting next Friday.