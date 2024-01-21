Tuloso-Midway swimming and diving sweep boys and girls UIL district 16-4A team titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School hosted other UIL 4A and 3A schools for the district swimming and diving championships on Friday. The top four in each event are moving on to regionals, that takes place in San Antonio early February.

Warriors senior Matteo Nisimblat won the 50 and 100 free, breaking the district record (50 - 21.88, 100 - 48.15). Last year he won the 100 free state championship.

"I liked my turn and my under waters, which I didn't think so because I'm a little sore," Nisimblat. "I'm a lot sore. I usually don't go that time, so it surprised me."

Tuloso-Midway boys and girls teams finished the meet as back-to-back district 16-4A champions.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Tuloso-Midway - 207

Alice - 92

Calallen - 88

London - 49

Orange Grove - 13